  • CHARLES SCHWAB CUP

    Scenarios for the four that can win the Schwab Cup

    Langer, Furyk, Jimenez and Els all have a chance to win it

  • So much is on the line at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. (Tracy Wilcox / PGA TOUR)So much is on the line at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. (Tracy Wilcox / PGA TOUR)