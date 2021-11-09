-
CHARLES SCHWAB CUP
Scenarios for the four that can win the Schwab Cup
Langer, Furyk, Jimenez and Els all have a chance to win it
November 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- So much is on the line at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. (Tracy Wilcox / PGA TOUR)
There are only four players that can mathematically win the Schwab Cup. The winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship earns 880,000 points and Jerry Kelly, at No. 5, is more than 880,000 points behind the leader, Bernhard Langer. Therefore, only Langer, Jim Furyk, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Ernie Els can win it all.
Basically, it's fairly wide open, especially if Furyk, Jimenez or Els wins the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. For Langer, who enters with a sizeable lead of 337,727 points, if he doesn't win, he may need a high finish, especially if one of the other three win.
The guaranteed path for Furyk is a win. He would jump Langer if he wins, regardless of what Langer does. Even if Jimenez and Els win, they need help from Langer.
Here is a look at the scenarios.
#1 Bernhard Langer
- If he wins the Schwab Cup Championship, he wins the Schwab Cup
- 2nd (solo) and Furyk does not win
- 2nd (solo) through T6 and Furyk, Jimenez & Els do not win
Langer has a mathematical chance to win the Schwab Cup if he finishes T35 (last place) if Furyk finishes in a three-way tie for third or worse and Jimenez and Els do not win.
#2 Jim Furyk
- If he wins the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, he wins the Schwab Cup
- Has a reasonable chance of winning with a T-3 finish
- Can finish as low as a T-3 and have a mathematical chance of winning
- Can finish solo 2nd and win the Charles Schwab Cup if Langer finishes 3-way T8 or worse and Jimenez and Els do not win.
#3 Miguel Angel Jimenez
- Wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship and Langer finishes 3-way T6 or worse
#4 Ernie Els
- Wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship and Langer finishes T7 or worse
