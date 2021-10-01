Inaugural Furyk & Friends field is loaded as Mickelson makes fourth start

The field for the inaugural Constellation Furyk & Friends is set. Host Jim Furyk, who ranks No. 2 on the Charles Schwab Cup standings with five events remaining, will welcome one of the strongest fields in the history of PGA TOUR Champions to Timuquana Country Club in his home of Jacksonville, Florida.

45-time PGA TOUR winner Phil Mickelson will make his fourth career PGA TOUR Champions start with an eye on his third win. Mickelson hasn’t played on Champions Tour since February at the Cologuard Classic.

Victorious Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker will also make the trip to Jacksonville and he’s expected to bring the Ryder Cup trophy with him. Stricker has seven career PGA TOUR Champions wins including two this season. The 54-year-old has ten top 10 finishes in 12 starts this year and ranks No. 10 on the Schwab Cup standings in limited starts.

Four of the five U.S. Ryder Cup captains/assistant captains will be in Jacksonville. In addition to Stricker, Furyk and Mickelson, Fred Couples and Davis Love III are also in the field. European Ryder Cup assistant captain Robert Karlsson is also in the field.

European Ryder Cup Captain Padraig Harrington will make his PGA TOUR Champions debut. The 8-time PGA TOUR winner and 15-time European Tour winner turned 50 in August. Harrington has made 16 starts on the PGA TOUR this year with his best finish, a T4, coming at the PGA Championship when he contended with fellow 50-plus Mickelson.

Furyk’s biggest competitor in the race for the Schwab Cup, 64-year-old Bernhard Langer, will make the trip to Jacksonville along with the biggest names in the game over 50 including Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Mike Weir and Vijay Singh.

The field includes 415 combined PGA TOUR wins and 38 TOUR major titles. It also includes over 200 PGA TOUR Champions wins.

The top 10 in the Schwab Cup standings are all in the field. This is the penultimate regular season event on PGA TOUR Champions. The Tour heads to the Cary, North Carolina following the Constellation Furyk & Friends for the SAS Championship to put a ribbon on the regular season.

Charity is a huge part of the Constellation Furyk & Friends. A direct donation of $500,000 will be made through the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation to five charities in the Jacksonville area: MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, First Tee North Florida, Blessings in a Backpack, Habitat for Humanity and St. John’s River Keeper.

The Constellation Furyk & Friends begins on Friday and concludes on Sunday.