  • DICK’S Sporting Goods and PGA TOUR Champions announce three-year extension for DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

  The DICK'S Sporting Goods Open is held at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York. (Chris Condon/PGA TOUR)