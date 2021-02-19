  • Phil Mickelson commits to Cologuard Classic, seeks third straight win on PGA TOUR Champions

    Major champions Furyk, Love, Weir also making their tournament debut

  • Phil Mickelson has two wins in two starts on the PGA TOUR Champions. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)Phil Mickelson has two wins in two starts on the PGA TOUR Champions. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)