  • PGA TOUR Champions announces TimberTech, an AZEK brand, will Return as title sponsor of the TimberTech Championship

    Boca Raton's longstanding event to be held Nov. 1-7, 2021

  • TimberTech will serve as the title sponsor of the Tour’s longstanding event in Boca Raton, Florida, for the next three years. (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)TimberTech will serve as the title sponsor of the Tour’s longstanding event in Boca Raton, Florida, for the next three years. (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)