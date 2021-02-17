PGA TOUR Champions announces TimberTech, an AZEK brand, will Return as title sponsor of the TimberTech Championship

BOCA RATON, Fla. – PGA TOUR Champions and The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) ("AZEK") announced today an agreement for TimberTech, an AZEK brand and leader in beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable decking, to serve as the title sponsor of the Tour’s longstanding event in Boca Raton, Florida, for the next three years through 2023. The TimberTech Championship will return to The Old Course at Broken Sound the week of November 1-7, 2021, and it will retain its slot as the second event in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs.

“After the success of last year’s TimberTech Championship, we’re excited to be back and extend our partnership with PGA TOUR Champions,” said Jesse Singh, CEO of The AZEK Company, the parent company of TimberTech. “With a shared commitment to high-performance, environmental sustainability, and creating amazing outdoor experiences that bring people together, there is a natural alignment of the AZEK brand with the PGA TOUR. We are also grateful to know that this sponsorship will have a positive and lasting impact on the local community, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boca Raton Regional Hospital.”

The PGA TOUR Champions tournament has been contested in Boca Raton since 2007, and last year was the first with TimberTech as title sponsor of the event. Darren Clarke won the 2020 TimberTech Championship, his first PGA TOUR Champions title, with a Sunday birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and two-time champion Bernhard Langer.

“We are honored to have TimberTech as part of the PGA TOUR Champions family,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “The Boca Raton community is an integral part of our Tour’s history, and this tournament has been a favorite amongst our players over the last 14 years. Through our partnership with AZEK, the TimberTech Championship will continue to make a significant impact in the community for years to come.”

Since its inception, the TimberTech Championship has generated more than $2 million for local charities through the Boca Raton Champions Golf Charities (BRCGC), with the Boca Raton Regional Hospital serving as the primary charitable beneficiary.

“Thanks to the support of AZEK, the TimberTech Championship will continue to be a staple in the Boca Raton community in the coming years,” said Tournament Director Eddie Carbone. “We look forward to positively impacting Palm Beach County and providing a great product to our players, fans and sponsors. Boca Raton and The Palm Beaches will be on full display for the TimberTech Championship, the second event of the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, as the legends of the game battle it out for the PGA TOUR Champions season-long title.”

“We are very fortunate to have this world-class golf tournament in our backyard, benefiting our community and more specifically our hospital,” said Lincoln Mendez, President & CEO of Boca Raton Regional Hospital. “Our partnership with the TimberTech Championship has grown over the last 14 years, and we are excited to see the impact with this renewed title sponsorship.”

The TimberTech Championship is the second of three events in the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, where 72 players qualify for the three-tournament series to determine the season-long champion. Following the onset of COVID-19 and event cancelations stemming from the global pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 seasons were combined to form a singular 2020-21 season. The Playoffs will begin with the sixth-annual Dominion Energy Charity Classic (October 18-24) at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, followed by the TimberTech Championship in Boca Raton (November 1-7), and the “Super Season” will conclude with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship (November 8-14) at Phoenix Country Club.

The Charles Schwab Cup is presented to the winner of the PGA TOUR Champions season-long, points-based competition. Langer is a five-time winner of the Cup, while Jay Haas, Hale Irwin, Tom Lehman, Loren Roberts and Tom Watson have each won twice. Because no champion was crowned in 2020, Scott McCarron will retain the trophy for an additional year, as he won three tournaments in 2019 en route to the Charles Schwab Cup title.

World Golf Hall of Fame members Ernie Els and Phil Mickelson, as well as 2010 FedExCup Champion Jim Furyk, all won on Tour in 2020 as rookies. The 2021 rookie class will be highlighted by three-time major champion Padraig Harrington (turns 50 on August 31, 2021), nine-time PGA TOUR winner Stuart Appleby (May 1), and four-time PGA TOUR winner Robert Allenby (July 12).