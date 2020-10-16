-
First round of Dominion Energy Charity Classic postponed due to weather
October 16, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- The Dominion Energy Charity Classic will take place at The Country Club of Virginia.
Richmond, Va. – Rain started overnight on Friday morning and never relented as Round 1 of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic was postponed at The Country Club of Virginia. Play was supposed to begin at 8:00 a.m., but was quickly pushed back an hour, then two hours and then to noon. Officials continued to assess the course, before the day was officially washed around 10:30.
Round 1 will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 17. At the conclusion of Round 1, players will have a short window to refuel and then Round 2 will begin. The plan is to get as much golf in as possible on Saturday.
Phil Mickelson, who is making his second PGA TOUR Champions start, will tee at 8:30 a.m. grouped with Jim Furyk and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Tour officials are still hopeful to complete a full 54-hole event by Sunday night.
