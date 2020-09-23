Calcavecchia on the mend after battle with COVID-19

Now what to do. Mark had to go 10 days without showing symptoms in isolation in order to play at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach Sept. 18-20. And Brenda wouldn’t be able to go to California with him because she had to quarantine for 14 days. Was he just going to leave her in their 45-foot Tiffin Zephyr RV at a KOA Campground in Sioux Falls?

They made the decision on Tuesday to drive home. To South Florida. From South Dakota. A distance of 1,746 miles. With him having tested positive for COVID.

“As the trip went on I started to feel worse and worse,” Calcavecchia said. “We took 3½ days to get home whereas normally I’d make it in three with no problem. The only super hard day was the third day. We were just north of Nashville and drove to the Florida-Georgia border, where there’s a nice RV park. Those last 150 miles the next day seemed like 850. I was just miserable. I knew I was pretty sick at that point.

“When we got home I went straight to bed. It was like all the fenders on a car falling off. Once you get where you need to get to then it was just like everything hit me at once. I literally fell apart. Fever, chills, no smell, no taste, no appetite, no nothing.”

He couldn’t get comfortable enough to sleep well. He was weak. The chills were so bad he literally shook. Finally, six days after arriving home, he went to the hospital. There, the staff monitored his blood oxygen level and did a CT scan of his lungs. The doctor told him it was standard COVID lung.

He spent seven hours at the hospital. Seven of the most miserable hours of his life, he said. Calcavecchia isn’t a guy given to hyperbole. He admitted he began to fear the virus was getting the best of him.

“I told Brenda when I was talking to her on the phone while I was in the hospital, just shaking like a leaf, I said if I don’t get out of here, and I don’t know if I will, meaning I felt so bad and was shaking so bad that it crossed my mind I could possibly die on Monday night, I said, ‘You gotta get me outta here or I don’t know if I’m gonna make it,’” Calcavecchia said. “I was upset and shaking, had a lot of emotions going on. I was crying. I couldn’t get anybody to come in and talk to me or get me a blanket. It was a terrible day.”

Fortunately for Calcavecchia, his blood oxygen level never dipped below 95. Had it hit 92 or lower, his hospital stay would have been extended.