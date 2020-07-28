Featured Groups: The Ally Challenge

PGA TOUR Champions announced today the four featured groupings for Friday’s first round of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren, to be contested at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The tournament marks the first PGA TOUR Champions event since March when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full groupings and starting times for Friday’s first round will be released officially at approximately 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 29. The Ally Challenge begins Friday, July 31, and all three rounds will be televised live on Golf Channel.



• Friday, July 31: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

• Saturday, August 1: 2-4 p.m. ET

• Sunday, August 2: 3-5 p.m. ET

FEATURED GROUPS (Charles Schwab Cup Rank)



Jim Furyk, Mike Weir, K.J. Choi

All three players will make their PGA TOUR Champions debut. Furyk (2003 U.S. Open) and Weir (2003 Masters) will become the first pair of major winners to debut at the same tournament since Corey Pavin and Fred Couples at the 2010 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai.

• Furyk is a 17-time PGA TOUR winner and he will join Vijay Singh as FedExCup champions competing on PGA TOUR Champions.

• Weir is the only Canadian to win a PGA TOUR major and has eight wins total.

• Choi won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2011 and is the most successful Asian player on the PGA TOUR with eight victories.



Scott McCarron (14), Jerry Kelly (40), Retief Goosen (16)

• McCarron is an 11-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions and he is the reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion.

• Kelly is the defending champion of The Ally Challenge. Last season, he won three times and finished second in the Charles Schwab Cup.

• Goosen was the 2019 Rookie of the Year and will be the defending champion at the next PGA TOUR Champions event, the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship.



Bernhard Langer (1), Vijay Singh (76), Ernie Els (3)

• Langer, 62, captured his 41st title on PGA TOUR Champions at the Cologuard Classic, extending his streak to 14 straight years with a victory and bringing him within four wins of Hale Irwin’s all-time record.

• Singh has four career wins on PGA TOUR Champions, including the 2018 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

• Els made his third start on Tour and won the Hoag Classic in March, the last tournament played on PGA TOUR Champions.



Mark O’Meara (29), Jay Haas (25), Peter Jacobsen (108)

This threesome will be mic’d up during Golf Channel’s coverage of Friday’s first round.

• O’Meara is one of just six players in Tour history to win a tournament at the age of 62 or older (2019 Cologuard Classic).

• Haas has 18 wins on PGA TOUR Champions and is a two-time winner of the Charles Schwab Cup.

• Jacobsen has two wins on PGA TOUR Champions and seven on the PGA TOUR

