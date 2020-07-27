-
Cameron Beckman Monday Qualifies and will debut
Marcus Meloan wins The Ally Challenge qualifier with a 7-under 65
July 27, 2020
By Bret Lasky, PGATOUR.COM
- Three-time PGA TOUR winner Cameron Beckman turned 50 on February 15. (Getty Images)
Cameron Beckman, a three-time PGA TOUR winner, will make his PGA TOUR Champions debut this week at The Ally Challenge after getting through the Monday Qualifier with a 5-under 67. He finished in a tie for second with Gibby Gilbert III. Marcus Meloan won the qualifier with a 7-under 65. Carlos Franco took the fourth spot with a 4-under 68.
There were 44 players that competed for the four spots at Spring Meadows Country Club in Flint, Michigan.
Beckman started playing the TOUR in 1999 and racked up 23 career top-10 finishes with his latest coming in 2013 when he lost in a playoff to Woody Austin at the Sanderson Farms Championship. His last TOUR win was the 2010 Mayakoba Golf Classic. He also won the 2008 Safeway Open and the 2001 Southern Farm Bureau Classic.
Beckman turned 50 on February 15 of this year.
Meloan will also make his PGA TOUR Champions debut. He made just one career start on the PGA TOUR at the 2003 Buick Invitational. He also made one Korn Ferry Tour start in 1995. Meloan finished T29 at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Qualifying in 2019.
Gilbert III played in 19 events last year and will make his first start of 2020 while Franco is two-time PGA TOUR Champions winner and has played the Tour regularly since 2015.
