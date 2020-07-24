Field set for the return of PGA TOUR Champions at The Ally Challenge

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – PGA TOUR Champions announced today the 81-player field for The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren, the Tour’s first event since March when the season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Jim Furyk, Mike Weir and K.J. Choi turned 50 in May, and all three players will make their PGA TOUR Champions debuts next week at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Furyk is a 17-time PGA TOUR winner and he will join Vijay Singh as FedExCup champions competing on PGA TOUR Champions. A resident of Jacksonville, Furyk will host a PGA TOUR Champions event in Northeast Florida next year, as the Constellation Furyk & Friends tournament will be contested at Timuquana Country Club the week of October 4-10, 2021.

Weir is the only Canadian to win a PGA TOUR major and has eight wins total, while Choi won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2011 and is the most successful Asian player on the PGA TOUR with eight victories. They combined to make eight appearances for the International Team at the Presidents Cup and were teammates in 2003 and 2007.

Furyk and Weir both turned 50 on May 12, while Choi turned 50 on May 19. This trio joins a rookie class that includes Ernie Els and Brett Quigley, both of whom have already won this season, as well as Tim Herron and Robert Karlsson.

These rookies are among a field that includes the last 14 Charles Schwab Cup champions: five-time winner Bernhard Langer; two-time winners Tom Lehman, Jay Haas and Loren Roberts; and Kenny Perry, Kevin Sutherland and reigning champion Scott McCarron. Also in the field are seven members of the World Golf Hall of Fame: Langer, Els, Singh, Retief Goosen, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara and Tom Kite.

Langer and Els each won one of the five tournaments played before the season was suspended. At age 62, Langer captured his 41st title on PGA TOUR Champions at the Cologuard Classic, extending his streak to 14 straight years with a victory and bringing him within four wins of Hale Irwin’s all-time record. One week later, Els made his third start on Tour and won the Hoag Classic on March 8, the last date of competition on PGA TOUR Champions.

Jerry Kelly won the 2019 Ally Challenge and will return to defend his title. Last year, he claimed his second of three wins on the season with a 16-under total, two shots better than Woody Austin. Kelly went on to finish second in the Charles Schwab Cup behind McCarron, who also won three times in 2019 and was named PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year.

Langer leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings with $528,137, while Quigley is No. 2 after winning the Morocco Champions and Els is No. 3. In May, PGA TOUR Champions announced it will combine the 2020 and 2021 seasons and form a singular 2020-21 season. There are 12 events remaining in 2020, and the next Charles Schwab Cup champion will be crowned in November 2021 at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

The Ally Challenge begins Friday, July 31, and all three rounds will be televised live on Golf Channel.

• Friday, July 31: 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

• Saturday, August 1: 2-4 p.m. ET

• Sunday, August 2: 3-5 p.m. ET