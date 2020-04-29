PGA TOUR Champions announces modifications to 2020 schedule

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Following the PGA TOUR’s April 16 announcement regarding changes to the 2019-20 schedule related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, PGA TOUR Champions announced today additional changes to its 2020 schedule.

Due to the impact from the pandemic in the state of New York, the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (Aug. 10-16) in Endicott has been canceled.

The Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship in Akron, Ohio, originally scheduled for the week of July 6-12, has been be rescheduled to take the place of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, Aug. 10-16.

“We are disappointed to announce the cancelation of one of our premier events on PGA TOUR Champions, but this unprecedented climate has forced us to work closely with our tournaments in establishing what is best for their respective markets,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “We are excited for the opportunity to contest one of our senior major championships with the Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS in August, knowing we will only do so if it is considered safe under the guidance of leading public health authorities.”

With these changes, PGA TOUR Champions will restart the 2020 season at The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren, set for the week of July 27-Aug. 2 at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Previously, the Tour announced the rescheduling of the Regions Tradition and Principal Charity Classic, as well as the cancelations of the Rapiscan Systems Classic, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Insperity Invitational, Mastercard Japan Championship and American Family Insurance Championship. The PGA of America canceled the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, and the USGA followed soon thereafter with the cancelation of the U.S. Senior Open. The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex was postponed by the R&A and Staysure Tour on April 14.

“The health and safety of everyone associated with PGA TOUR Champions and the global community will continue to be the No. 1 priority as the Tour navigates the ongoing health crisis related to the Coronavirus Pandemic,” said Brady. “We will continue to monitor the developing situation and follow recommendations by government authorities.”