My life in the game I love and still cherish at 66

The game definitely changed over the years. I say that the swings of the ‘60s and ‘70s and even into the ‘80s were more elegant. There were not many guys who swung so hard that they lost their balance and things like that. And the speed. We didn’t talk about clubhead speed or ball speed. There was no such thing back then, you know? It was just guys. There would be one or two guys, and you would go, ‘Wow, he’s long.’ A long way back then was 270.

And so you know the swings of today, I mean, it’s just unreal the speed that the guys get with the extra length of a driver say now at 45 or 46 inches as opposed to 42 inches. A graphite shaft as opposed to steel. Titanium head as opposed to persimmon. It’s just the combination of that. And then the golf ball. … We used to have to flight the ball so much in the ‘70s and ‘80s. The ball spun a lot. So you had to really flight it down. Guys would be more conscious of that as opposed to hitting it into the air. And now the balls are made … they go through the air pretty good. They don’t curve a lot. If it’s blowing a little bit, they might hit little knockdown shots occasionally. But most of the time they might just take one more club and throw it up in the air and the ball is just pretty unaffected by all but the strongest of winds.

And so it is a different game. You know you hear the bomb and gouge technique where the guys just crush it out there. And they hit a pitching wedge or sand wedges and it doesn’t matter. You look at some of the guys and their stats and he’s got his 5 or 6 or 7 under for the day and he’s hit three out of 12 fairways. It is quite different.

I don’t know if we’re just more aware of it with social media and everything of guys having the aches and pains and back issues. I think the ‘60s and ‘70s guys certainly didn’t feel great. But there was really no recourse, you know? You either went home or you went and played at not 100%. And there was no such thing as a major medical extension.

And so guys might have tendinitis or something and they just fought their way through it. Maybe they didn’t have as many back issues because there swings weren’t as violent as the guys today. You see a lot of the younger players now with knee issues and back issues, things like that. And you look at the slow motion of some of these guys swings and how far their head goes down and back and you wonder are they gonna have issues going forward at a younger age than some of the guys that played in the ‘60s and ‘70s? We don’t know for sure. But at the same time they’re making so much money it almost doesn’t matter if their career is over at 40.

Golf has been great to me. I never could have imagined playing professionally for 40-plus years. Not even close. When I started in 1977, if a guy was in his early 40s, his mid-40s, he was looking for something to fall back to -- whether it be a club job or whatever. By that time there started to be a few businesses, corporations sponsoring guys, some airlines were sponsoring players, and they’d do outings and things like that. But that wasn’t as prevalent as it is today. You just started looking for something else to do.

Now the equipment allows us to play longer. Obviously the Champions Tour has been a second life for all of us of age. And you know, here at 66, I’m still competing and still love golf. I still love to play. I’m not just kicking around at my home club. I’m actually getting to play in tournaments that have purses that are five and six and seven times more than what I played for when I was first coming out on the PGA TOUR. I would have never ever dreamed of something like this.