Principal Charity Classic announces new date for 2020 tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Principal Charity Classic announced today that the 2020 event has been rescheduled. Originally set for May 26-31, the annual PGA TOUR Champions tournament will now be held Sept. 1-6 at Wakonda Club in Des Moines. All tickets purchased to this point will be honored for the new date.

“Iowans have remarkable strength in unifying toward a common cause,” said Dan Houston, Chairman, President and CEO of Principal. “Right now, our collective efforts are focused on immediate response to the current crisis. But when we get through this – and I know we will -- we look forward to joining together, once again, at the Principal Charity Classic for great golf in support of Iowa children’s charities.”

Novel Coronavirus COVID-19 continues to be a fluid situation that requires constant review, communication and transparency, and the Principal Charity Classic – working closely with the PGA TOUR – will remain dedicated to all three aspects. On a regular basis, the tournament will provide status updates including any additional protocols put in place to ensure the health and safety of participants, fans, staff and everyone associated with one of Iowa’s most significant philanthropic events.

“As we are all facing significant challenges related to the Coronavirus pandemic, our partners have demonstrated a commitment to the health and safety for all at one of Iowa’s great sporting events with a 12-year history of significant charitable impact,” said Douglas K. Habgood, Principal Charity Classic Tournament Director. “We are used to celebrating the beginning of summer here in Des Moines, now we are poised to end a challenging time on a very positive note thanks to the support of the teams at Principal, PGA TOUR Champions and the Wakonda Club.

The new date allows the tournament to preserve the event’s philanthropic mission that has been established since the tournament’s inception in 2007. The Principal Charity Classic has raised more than $23 million for Iowa children’s charities during that time, benefitting more than 130,000 kids each year.

Fans are encouraged to stay informed on the developments of COVID-19 through official sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website ( cdc.gov ) and idph.iowa.gov/ .