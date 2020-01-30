-
Expert Picks: Morocco Champions
January 30, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- South African Retief Goosen has to be considered a favorite this week in Morocco. (Getty Images)
The inaugural Morocco Champions gets underway on Thursday with a lot of intrigue surrounding this brand new event at Samanah Golf Club. It's the first PGA TOUR-sanctioned stroke-play event on the continent of Africa. There are two players in the field from Africa, Retief Goosen and David Frost. There are 19 players in the field that have played a professional event in Morocco. Colin Montgomerie won in Morocco in 1997 while Roger Chapman won in 2000 in Morocco.
Samanah Golf Club is a Nicklaus Design course and will feature a fun finishing stretch. Hole 16 is a reachable par-5, hole 17 is a long par-3 and hole 18 presents a tight tee shot and a possible long second shot.
There are 38 players who will make their season debut this week. Miguel Angel Jimenez is trying to win for a second straight week. He won the opener two weeks ago in Hawaii.
Here are our experts predictions for who will win in Morocco.
WHO WE LIKE: MOROCCO CHAMPIONS
