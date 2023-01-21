-
-
Steve Stricker leads by two at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
-
January 21, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 21, 2023
-
Extended Highlights
Steve Stricker’s Round 2 highlights from Mitsubishi
Things to Know
- Steve Stricker fired a course-record 12-under 60 to take a two-stroke lead over Alex Cejka entering Saturday’s final round.
- First-round co-leader and 2021 champion Darren Clarke is three strokes behind Stricker.
Steve Stricker, 68-60 – 128 (-16)
- Matched the second-lowest round in PGA TOUR Champions history
- It is the 16th time a Champions Tour player has shot a round of 60
- Last: Fred Couples (2022 SAS Championship, Final Round)
- It is one stroke higher than the low 18-hole score in PGA TOUR Champions history
59, Kevin Sutherland (2014 DICK’S Sporting Goods Open, 2nd Round)
- This is Stricker’s lowest 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (150th round)
- Previous: 62 (2019 U.S. Senior Open, 1st Round)
- Set the 18-hole scoring record at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
- Previous: 61, Loren Roberts (2006, Final Round)
- Stricker’s 36-hole score (128) is his second-lowest on PGA TOUR Champions
- Lowest: 126 (2019 U.S. Senior Open)
- This is his 13th time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 7-for-12 converting those into victories
- Will play in the last group of the final round for the eighth time since the start of the 2022 season
- Is 4-for-7 converting those into victories
- 55-year-old seeks his 12th win on PGA TOUR Champions (48th start)
- Would move him into T24 on the PGA TOUR Champions all-time wins list
- Would be his fifth consecutive season with a win
- Would improve his winning percentage on PGA TOUR Champions to 25.0% (12 of 48)
- His current winning percentage of 23.4% is the most by any player in Champions Tour history with 10 or more wins
- Making his second start at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, he finished T29 in 2019
Other Notes
- Alex Cejka carded a bogey-free 64 and sits in solo second at 14-under. The 52-year-old seeks his third win on PGA TOUR Champions (46th start).
- In each of Cejka’s two wins on PGA TOUR Champions (2021 Regions Tradition, 2021 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship), Steve Stricker held the lead entering the final round and the two were paired together on the last day.
- Note: Both events were 72-hole tournaments
- First-round co-leader and 2021 champion Darren Clarke posted 6-under 66 and sits in third at 13-under.
- The 54-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Champions (83rd start).
- Three-time Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai winner Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017) is one of five players T4 at 11-under as he seeks his record-tying 45th win on PGA TOUR Champions. After 36 holes, he is the only player in the field without a bogey or worse.
- 2018 champion Jerry Kelly shot 8-under 64 and sits T4 at 11-under, along with Ken Tanigawa, Mike Weir and first-timer at Hualalai Justin Leonard.
- First-round co-leader Kevin Sutherland carded 3-under 69 and sits T9 at 10-under along with World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els.
- Reigning PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year Steven Alker sits T12 at 8-under.
- Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, a three-time winner at this event (2015, 2020, 2022), sits T14 at 7-under.
-
-