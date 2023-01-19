-
-
Darren Clarke, Kevin Sutherland share lead at Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai
-
January 19, 2023
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2023
-
Round Recaps
Highlights | Round 1 | Mitsubishi Electric Championship
Things to Know
- Kevin Sutherland and 2021 champion Darren Clarke share the first-round lead, as five players sit one stroke back.
- Sutherland and Clarke were two of five players to go bogey-free on Thursday, along with Justin Leonard (T3) Corey Pavin (T3) and Bernhard Langer (T8).
Kevin Sutherland, 32-33 – 65 (-7)
- This is his sixth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 1-for-5 converting those into victories (2019 Rapiscan Systems Classic)
- 58-year-old seeks his sixth win on PGA TOUR Champions (173rd start)
- Last win: 2021 Cologuard Classic
- Making his fifth start at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, his best finish is T4 (2021)
Darren Clarke, 33-32 – 65 (-7)
- This is his fifth time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 1-for-4 converting those into victories (2021 Sanford International)
- 54-year-old seeks his fifth win on PGA TOUR Championship (83rd start)
- Last win: 2022 Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
- Making his third start at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, he won in 2021
- His first-round scoring average at Hualalai is 64.66
Other Notes
- World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els is one of five players T3 after opening with 6-under 66, along with Corey Pavin, Mike Weir, Alex Cejka and Justin Leonard, who is making his fifth start on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, a three-time winner at this event (2015, 2020, 2022), shot 5-under 67 and sits T8.
- Three-time Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai winner Bernhard Langer (2009, 2014, 2017) carded a bogey-free 5-under 67 and sits T8.
- Making his 300th start on PGA TOUR Champions, David Frost is T11 after carding 4-under 68.
- Reigning PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year Steven Alker opened with 3-under 69 and sits T17, along with 2018 champion Jerry Kelly and 2019 champion Tom Lehman.
-
-