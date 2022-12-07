  • DAILY WRAP-UP

    Mark Walker leads at halfway point of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School

    Rick Garboski within one stroke of leader

  Mark Walker leads the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Champions Q-School at TPC Scottsdale (Champions). (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)