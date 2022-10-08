-
-
Steve Stricker leads by three at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
-
October 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- October 08, 2022
-
Extended Highlights
Steve Stricker’s Round 2 highlights from FURYK & FRIENDS
Seeking his fourth win of the season, Steve Stricker played his final six holes in 5-under en route to a tournament-record 8-under 64 in the second round. He enters Sunday’s final round with a three-stroke lead over tournament host Jim Furyk and Canada’s Mike Weir.
Steve Stricker, 69-64 – 133 (-11)
- Matched his low 18-hole score of the season (37th round)
- Three previous instances: R2/The Ally Challenge, R2/Sanford International, R3/Sanford International
- This is his third time shooting 64 in his last four rounds on PGA TOUR Champions
- Marks the low 18-hole score in Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS history
- Three players had previously shot 65, including Thonghchai Jaidee during today’s round
- Three players had previously shot 65, including Thonghchai Jaidee during today’s round
- Three previous instances: R2/The Ally Challenge, R2/Sanford International, R3/Sanford International
- This is Stricker’s 12th time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Is 6-for-11 converting those into victories (2-for-5 in 54-hole events)
- Is 6-for-11 converting those into victories (2-for-5 in 54-hole events)
- Is playing in the last group of the final round for the seventh time this season
- Is 3-for-6 converting those into victories
- Is 3-for-6 converting those into victories
- Charles Schwab No. 3 looks to earn his fourth win of the season on PGA TOUR Champions (12th start)
- Currently tied with four other players for the most wins in 2022: Steven Alker/3, Padraig Harrington/3, Miguel Angel Jimenez/3, Jerry Kelly/3
- Would be Stricker’s third win in his last four starts
- Last three results: The Ally Challenge (Won), Ascension Charity Classic (3rd), Sanford International (Won)
- Last three results: The Ally Challenge (Won), Ascension Charity Classic (3rd), Sanford International (Won)
- Currently tied with four other players for the most wins in 2022: Steven Alker/3, Padraig Harrington/3, Miguel Angel Jimenez/3, Jerry Kelly/3
- With a win on Sunday, he would become the first player to win four times in a calendar year on PGA TOUR Champions since 2017 (Bernhard Langer/7; Scott McCarron/4)
- Stricker’s three wins in 2022: Regions Tradition, The Ally Challenge, Sanford International
- Stricker’s three wins in 2022: Regions Tradition, The Ally Challenge, Sanford International
- With a win on Sunday, he would become the first player to win back-to-back starts since Phil Mickelson (2020 Charles Schwab Cup Series at Ozarks National and 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic)
- Note: Stricker won his most recent start (Sanford International), but did not play in the most recent Champions Tour event (PURE Insurance Championship)
- Note: Stricker won his most recent start (Sanford International), but did not play in the most recent Champions Tour event (PURE Insurance Championship)
- 55-year-old seeks his 11th win on PGA TOUR Champions (47th start)
- In the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in 2021, he finished T7
Other Notes
- Tournament host and first-round co-leader Jim Furyk carded 3-under 69 and sits T2 at 8-under. He seeks his first win of the season and fourth win overall on PGA TOUR Champions (41st start).
- Mike Weir posted 4-under 68 for the second consecutive day and sits T2 at 8-under. He seeks his first win of the season and second win overall on PGA TOUR Champions (46th start).
- Thongchai Jaidee, who carded 7-under 65, and Lee Janzen are T4 at 7-under.
- Five players are T6 at 6-under, including 43-time Champions Tour winner Bernhard Langer, Charles Schwab No. 2 Padraig Harrington, first-round co-leaders Steve Flesch and Rob Labritz, as well as Ken Duke, who made a hole-in-one on the par-3 17th hole with a 9-iron from 139 yards.
- Making his PGA TOUR Champions debut, Notah Begay III sits T63 at 5-over.
- David Duval, who grew up in Jacksonville and whose father Bob was once the head club pro at Timuquana Country Club, sits 71st at 6-over.
-
-