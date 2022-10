Steve Stricker leads by three at Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

Seeking his fourth win of the season, Steve Stricker played his final six holes in 5-under en route to a tournament-record 8-under 64 in the second round. He enters Sunday’s final round with a three-stroke lead over tournament host Jim Furyk and Canada’s Mike Weir.

Steve Stricker, 69-64 – 133 (-11)

Matched his low 18-hole score of the season (37th round)



Three previous instances: R2/The Ally Challenge, R2/Sanford International, R3/Sanford International



This is his third time shooting 64 in his last four rounds on PGA TOUR Champions



Marks the low 18-hole score in Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS history



Three players had previously shot 65, including Thonghchai Jaidee during today’s round





This is Stricker’s 12th time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions



Is 6-for-11 converting those into victories (2-for-5 in 54-hole events)





Is playing in the last group of the final round for the seventh time this season



Is 3-for-6 converting those into victories





Charles Schwab No. 3 looks to earn his fourth win of the season on PGA TOUR Champions (12th start)



Currently tied with four other players for the most wins in 2022: Steven Alker/3, Padraig Harrington/3, Miguel Angel Jimenez/3, Jerry Kelly/3



Would be Stricker’s third win in his last four starts



Last three results: The Ally Challenge (Won), Ascension Charity Classic (3rd), Sanford International (Won)





With a win on Sunday, he would become the first player to win four times in a calendar year on PGA TOUR Champions since 2017 (Bernhard Langer/7; Scott McCarron/4)



Stricker’s three wins in 2022: Regions Tradition, The Ally Challenge, Sanford International





With a win on Sunday, he would become the first player to win back-to-back starts since Phil Mickelson (2020 Charles Schwab Cup Series at Ozarks National and 2020 Dominion Energy Charity Classic)



Note: Stricker won his most recent start (Sanford International), but did not play in the most recent Champions Tour event (PURE Insurance Championship)





55-year-old seeks his 11th win on PGA TOUR Champions (47th start)





In the inaugural Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS in 2021, he finished T7



Other Notes

Tournament host and first-round co-leader Jim Furyk carded 3-under 69 and sits T2 at 8-under. He seeks his first win of the season and fourth win overall on PGA TOUR Champions (41st start).





Mike Weir posted 4-under 68 for the second consecutive day and sits T2 at 8-under. He seeks his first win of the season and second win overall on PGA TOUR Champions (46th start).

Thongchai Jaidee, who carded 7-under 65, and Lee Janzen are T4 at 7-under.