Tony Romo leads Celebrity Division at ClubCorp Classic

Tony Romo maintained his three-point lead over former tennis star Mardy Fish in the second round of the Celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic presented by Choctaw Casinos & Resorts. The former Dallas Cowboy posted a solid round in gusty conditions at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas.

Romo, now the lead CBS analyst on NFL telecasts, had two birdies and three bogeys, earning 35 points in the modified Stableford scoring system. After 36-holes, Romo holds 72 points with one round remaining.

“It was a challenging day with the wind howling,” said Romo. “I played solid tee-to-green, and that’s what you need to do. On 18, I hit a good shot – the difference was I got the wind wrong for the second day in a row. (The shot cleared the pond fronting the green but rolled back into the water.) That hole has cost me three shots the last two days.”

As for overnight preparation, he said, “Playing with the lead, I’m going to go home and be a dad.”

Fish, the current captain of the U.S. Davis Cup tennis team, also earned 35 points with three birdies offset by four bogeys for a two-day total of 69 points. The two are among the celebrity circuit’s top players – Romo has also played in multiple PGA TOUR events and won consecutive American Century Championships at Lake Tahoe. Fish has also won at Lake Tahoe and twice at the Diamond Resorts Invitational in Orlando, Florida.

“I felt good, had a couple of bad breaks,” said Fish. “But I’m in striking distance at Tony’s home tournament and that’s all I need.”

The top of the celebrity leaderboard also includes LPGA legend Annika Sorenstam and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (66). Retired U.S. Army Corporal Chad Pfeifer, an Iraqi War Veteran and left leg amputee, is tied for fifth place with former Major League Baseball catcher Mickey Tettleton (64).

The top 10 is rounded out by former MLB stars Derek Lowe and A.J. Pierzyinski T7 (63), with John Smoltz in 9th, (62) and Mark Mulder 10th (59).

The modified Stableford scoring format awards 10 points for an albatross, 5 for a hole-in-one and eagle, 3 for birdie, 2 for par, 1 for bogey, and 0 for double-bogey.

The inaugural ClubCorp Classic, a 54-hole tournament with a purse of $500,000 ($100,000 to the winner), is televised by the GOLF Channel on Sunday, 2 pm to 6 pm CT.