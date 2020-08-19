Lehman, Bertsch post matching 64s to share lead in Branson

Tom Lehman and Shane Bertsch don't have much in common. Lehman is a five-time PGA TOUR winner and a major champion. He also has 12 PGA TOUR Champions wins on his resume. Meanwhile, Bertsch, who turned 50 on March 30, is making just his second start on PGA TOUR Champions. He never won on PGA TOUR in 194 career starts.

They found common ground on Wednesday in Round 1 of the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge at Buffalo Ridge. They turned in matching 7-under 64s to share the lead. Both also went without a bogey.

Lehman, 61, sizzled on the back nine closing with four birdies over his final six holes. His putting was the key.

"I think as a golfer, you realize that the good rounds come when you make few to no mistakes," said Lehman. "So bogey‑free or one bogey, those are the rounds you're looking for. You don't do it that often. Today was a day like that, feel pretty good about it. It's truly a reflection of the way you putt. You can't go mistake free without making some putts and I made a few."

Bertsch, who was the medalist at 2019 Q-School, also made four birdies on his inward nine.

"Just glad to be playing," said Bertsch, who finished T45 in his debut at The Ally Challenge. "I played really good, found a few things yesterday. I had been working with my coach last week and struggling a little bit to get comfortable over the ball, but I found some things late yesterday afternoon that carried over and I hit a lot of good shots and made some putts."

Tim Petrovic, Wes Short, Jr. and Darren Clarke share third at 5-under. Ten players are in a tie for sixth at 4-under including Vijay Singh, who despite a bogey on his final hole, was pleased with his performance.

"Yeah, I played well," said Singh, who finished T41 last week at Firestone. "I've been playing pretty good, so finishing the way I did, I would have loved to make that par putt. All in all, I'm quite satisfied. I haven't had a good first round for a while, so this is a good first round and then build up from there.

Singh, who won in Branson with Carlos Franco in 2017, has one thing on his mind.

"My goal is to come here and win one of these two events."

Rookies K.J. Choi and Ernie Els are four back at 3-under. Veteran Bernhard Langer, who turns 63 next Thursday, also turned in a 68.

There were 34 scores under par (79 total players) in Round 1.

Lehman, Bertsch and Petrovic will play together on Thursday and wil tee at 12:36 local.