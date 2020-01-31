-
-
Ames leads by three at the Morocco Champions
-
January 31, 2020
By Associated Press
- January 31, 2020
- Stephen Ames carded a 3-under 69 in the second round of the Morocco Champions. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
MARRAKECH, Morocco - Stephen Ames shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA TOUR Champions' Morocco Champions.
Ames had a 12-under 132 total at Samanah Golf Club in the PGA TOUR Champions' first event in Africa. He matched the course record with a 63 on Thursday for a four-stroke lead.
RELATED: Leaderboard
🚨ACE ALERT 🚨— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) January 31, 2020
Break out the dance moves. 🕺
Jose Maria Olazabal finds the cup with a 5-iron at the 17th at the @MoroccoChamp. pic.twitter.com/9hgH1PaOR4
The 55-year-old naturalized Canadian citizen from Trinidad won the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship in 2017 for his lone senior title. He won four times on the PGA TOUR.
Hall of Famers Bernhard Langer and Jose Maria Olazabal were tied for second with Brett Quigley. Langer and Olazabal each shot 68, with Olazabal making a hole-in-one with a 5-iron on the 208-yard 17th hole. Quigley, making his second PGA TOUR Champions start, had a 66.
Defending Charles Schwab Cup champion Scott McCarron shot 65 to get to 8 under. He birdied three of his last five holes.
Colin Mongomerie, Rod Pampling and Scott Parel also were 8 under. Montgomerie had a 69, and Pampling and Parel shot 68.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.