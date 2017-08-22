Power Rankings: FedExCup Playoffs

NOTE: In all 10 editions of the Playoffs, the top 13 seeds have advanced to the finale. So, in acknowledgment of that fact, each of this year's top 13 seeds automatically are included above.

After what may have been a blip in 2015 (due to the best golfers performing the best during the Playoffs), the latest iteration of the points system, which curtailed distribution by 20 percent of the system used from 2009-2014, once again turned out the kind of churn that the previous structure yielded. Eight golfers from outside the opening top 30 in points advanced to East Lake. That included eventual FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy, who started as the 36-seed, and Sean O'Hair, whose T2 in the opening event lifted him from 108th to 15th. He completed the Playoffs ranked 27th.

O'Hair's climb is what's possible but not promised. For example, Jason Kokrak opened 65th in points last year, and then went T7-T8-T17 before settling at 33rd. While there's lightning in a bottle out there, the long hitter is a reminder that the majority of those who advance to the TOUR Championship likely have enjoyed a fruitful season in advance of the volatility of the Playoffs.

After 43 events that comprise the PGA TOUR season, the top 125 in FedExCup points qualified for THE NORTHERN TRUST. Five elected not to compete, including 64-seed Brandt Snedeker, who has already announced that he will not participate in the Playoffs due to discomfort in his sternum joint. Those who are pegging it are treated with the TOUR's first visit to Glen Oaks Golf Club in Old Westbury, New York. The composite par 70 reads 7,346 yards on the scorecard and should be a joy to play. Plainfield Country Club, host of the 2015 edition, is the only other par 70 in the tournament's history during the FedExCup era. All other stops were par 71s.

At the conclusion of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the updated top 100 in FedExCup points will qualify for the Dell Technologies Championship. TPC Boston is the only site ever used for the tournament, which goes back to Monahan's introduction. The course is 45 yards longer than it played last year and can now tip at 7,342 yards. The extension was due in large part to significant changes to the par-4 12th hole. The par-4 13th was also modified and reduced by four yards. More on this par 71 the week of the tournament.

Only the first two events of the Playoffs will feature 36-hole cuts, but neither is subject to the 54-hole (MDF) cut. All golfers who survive the 36-hole cut are guaranteed 72 holes.

The top 70 in points following the Dell Technologies Championship will travel to Conway Farms Golf Club north of Chicago for the BMW Championship. It first hosted in 2013 when Jim Furyk spun a 59 in the second round. The course returned to the rotation in 2015. The par 71 measures 7,208 yards. That reflects an increase of 10 yards, all at the par-5 finishing hole that can now play 585 yards.

Short of victory at the BMW, the goal will be to wedge into the top 30 in the FedExCup standings. Those who do will punch a ticket to the TOUR Championship. East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta is the only host the tournament has had during the FedExCup era. If a golfer inside the top five in points upon arrival wins the tournament, he's guaranteed the FedExCup as well.

While primarily the same test in recent years, the most impactful change at East Lake occurred in 2016 when the nines were reversed. This year's most notable news surrounds the hardware awarded the tournament champion. A replica Calamity Jane putter with which Bobby Jones won 13 majors, including the 1930 grand slam, is now the official trophy. It had been presented merely as a gift to the winner since 2005.

Speaking of perks, all of the qualifiers for the FedExCup Playoffs are fully exempt for the 2017-18 season. They've also earned invitations into the CareerBuilder Challenge, the RBC Heritage, THE PLAYERS and the Quicken Loans National.

The top 80 in points will be eligible for the DEAN & DELUCA Invitational, while the top 70 will be exempt into the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The Top 60 are automatically eligible to compete in this fall's CIMB Classic and CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, the inaugural tournament in South Korea.

For those who finish inside the top 30, they can add starts in the first three majors of 2018 as well as the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

And because it's mathematically possible that the FedExCup champion can go the entire year without winning a tournament, he will be exempt into the Sentry Tournament of Champions if not otherwise eligible. He'll also leave East Lake with the silver trophy, a five-year PGA TOUR exemption and $10 million of the $35 million in bonus prize money reserved for the Playoffs.

