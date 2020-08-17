Justin Thomas earns top spot in Wyndham Rewards Top 10

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2019-20 PGA TOUR Regular Season concluded this weekend at the Wyndham Championship with Justin Thomas claiming the No. 1 position in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

“Being No. 1 in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a great honor and really reinforces my consistent play heading into the FedExCup Playoffs,” Thomas said. “I can’t thank Wyndham enough for their support of this award. It comes full circle as they helped me get my career started with a sponsor exemption to the 2009 Wyndham Championship, where I made my PGA TOUR debut as a 16-year-old amateur.”

As the PGA TOUR Regular Season leader in the FedExCup standings, Thomas clinched the top spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and earned a $2 million bonus. Finishing among the top 10 in the standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the FedExCup, a title he claimed in 2017.

“It’s incredible to see how far Justin has come from his PGA TOUR debut at the Wyndham all those years ago,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP of Loyalty and Wyndham Rewards program leader. “This has been a season unlike any other. On behalf of all of us at Wyndham Rewards, congratulations to Justin and all the players making up this year’s Wyndham Top 10—you’ve earned this.”

Started in 2019, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 places a greater emphasis on performance throughout the PGA TOUR Regular Season with the bonus being split among the top 10 Regular Season finishers in the FedExCup standings. Last year, Brooks Koepka earned the top spot in the inaugural Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

Thomas, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Regular Season Champion, earned three victories, the most of any player this season, and six additional top-10s during the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Regular Season. Thomas won in his second start of the season at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES in October, won a playoff at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January and added his second career World Golf Championships title at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational three weeks ago.