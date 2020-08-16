JT wins Wyndham Rewards

He won early, he won late and he racked up a whole lot of top-10 finishes in between.

Justin Thomas, winner of three PGA TOUR titles this season, is the winner of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and the $2 million bonus for being the best player in the regular season.

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 awards $10 million in prize money for the top 10 players in the FedExCup standings following the regular season’s conclusion at the Wyndham Championship. The player atop the standings earns $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th-place finisher.

“Wyndham Rewards, knowing that it's going to end before the Playoffs, it's something that I tracked a lot more than I thought I would,” said Webb Simpson, who finished T3 at the Wyndham Championship to finish 3rd in the season-long Wyndham Rewards Top 10. “And I think other guys do as well. It's a massive bonus they're giving us for (being in the) top 10.”

Thomas is the second winner of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. Brooks Koepka won the inaugural competition last year.

Thomas, 27, registered nine top-10 finishes in 15 starts this season. He won at the outset of the wraparound season (THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Sentry Tournament of Champions) last fall and the end (World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational) last month.

That consistency is something he prided himself on.

“I think that's something I've gotten better at is managing my bad rounds and managing my emotions,” Thomas said recently.

While winning the top spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, Thomas, a 13-time PGA TOUR winner, led the TOUR in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green and SG: Approach the Green. He was second in SG: Total, but only 102nd in SG: Putting.

He easily could have been a four-time winner. Thomas made a 50-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff at the Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village last month, but Collin Morikawa matched him from roughly half that distance and went on to win their playoff on the third extra hole.

Thomas also finished T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and carried the lead into the final round of the WGC-Mexico Championship but shot a final-round 73 to finish T6.

The 2017 FedExCup winner, Thomas will go into this season’s Playoffs seeded No. 1 as the newest Wyndham Rewards winner. The postseason starts at THE NORTHERN TRUST at TPC Boston. Only two players, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, have won the FedExCup twice.

No one has won the Wyndham Rewards twice.