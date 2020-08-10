Wyndham Rewards Top 10 to be decided at the Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. – This week’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will conclude the 2019-20 FedExCup Regular Season and decide which players will share a bonus pool of $10 million in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. Earning a top 10 spot in the standings entering the FedExCup Playoffs is an important goal for players looking to position themselves for a run at the FedExCup trophy.

Started in 2019, the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 places a greater emphasis on performance throughout the PGA TOUR Regular Season with the bonus being split among the top 10 Regular Season finishers in the FedExCup standings. Last year, Brooks Koepka earned the top spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10.

“In recent weeks, we’ve seen the battle for the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 tighten and now, that excitement culminates here at the Wyndham Championship,” said Eliot Hamlisch, EVP of Loyalty and Wyndham Rewards program leader. “As the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals, we’re excited for a week of great championship golf and the chance to once again recognize and reward the best of the best.”

Click here for the current standings.

Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Storylines



• The following players are committed to compete in the Wyndham Championship and are currently inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10: Webb Simpson (#3), Sungjae Im (#5), Patrick Reed (#6), Brendon Todd (#9).

• The following players are in the Wyndham Championship and can move inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 with a good finish this week: Lanto Griffin, Abraham Ancer, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Long, Harris English and Joaquin Niemann.

• Brooks Koepka, who claimed the top spot in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 last season, is committed to play in the Wyndham Championship. He is currently No. 92 in the FedExCup standings.

• Only twice in the last 12 years of the FedExCup Regular Season have multiple players 23 years old and under finished inside the final Wyndham Rewards Top 10. Collin Morikawa and Sungjae Im join Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (2016) as the second duo to accomplish the feat.

"The Wyndham Championship is the final chance for players to move into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and to qualify as one of the top 125 players for the FedExCup Playoffs,” said Andy Pazder, PGA TOUR chief competitions and tournaments officer. “We greatly appreciate Wyndham Rewards support in helping increase the importance of the Regular Season for our players, fans and tournaments."