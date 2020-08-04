Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: PGA Championship

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

THIS WEEK: PGA Championship

Highest-rated FedExCup players in the field

1. Justin Thomas

2. Webb Simpson

3. Sungjae Im

4. Bryson DeChambeau

5. Rory McIlroy

6. Collin Morikawa

7. Patrick Reed

8. Daniel Berger

9. Brendon Todd

10. Jon Rahm

No. 1 watch: Justin Thomas remains atop the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings, solidifying his spot for the fourth straight week with his win at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He now leads No. 2 Webb Simpson by 713 points.

Top 10 moves: Daniel Berger moved inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, moving from 12th to 8th after his T-2 finish at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude. Consequently, Lanto Griffin fell from 10th to 12th.

Scenarios

• The season’s only major is this week’s PGA Championship and is worth 600 points to the winner. However, no player is close enough to claim No. 1, meaning Thomas is guaranteed being atop the standings entering the final week of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 competition at next week’s Wyndham Championship.

• Besides Thomas, the six next players in the standings are likely to remain inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 after this week: Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Reed. In addition, No. 8 Daniel Berger can remain in the top 10 with a finish of 58th or better; No. 9 Brendon Todd needs a finish of 31st or better; and No. 10 Jon Rahm needs a finish of 16th or better.

• There are 31 players outside the top 10 who could move inside the top 10 with a victory, from No. 11 Xander Schauffele to No. 41 Joel Dahmen.

• Brooks Koepka took the top prize in last year’s Wyndham Rewards Top 10, ranking No. 1 in points at the end of the regular season. He enters this week’s event ranked 96th in the FedExCup standings. Should he win his third consecutive PGA Championship, he’s projected to move to 19th.

• Tiger Woods is making his second start since the resumption of play. He’s currently 48th in the FedExCup standings and could move to 11th with a win.

• Weeks left in Wyndham Rewards Top 10 competition after this week: 1 (the Wyndham Championship that will determine the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 bonus winners)