  • WYNDHAM REWARDS

    Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: PGA Championship

  • Daniel Berger moved inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 after a T-2 finish in Memphis. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)Daniel Berger moved inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 after a T-2 finish in Memphis. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)