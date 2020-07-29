  • WYNDHAM REWARDS

    Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Barracuda Championship

  • Bryson DeChambeau sits fourth in the FedExCup standings entering Memphis. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)Bryson DeChambeau sits fourth in the FedExCup standings entering Memphis. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)