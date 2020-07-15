Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

THIS WEEK: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Highest-rated FedExCup players in the field

1. Justin Thomas

2. Webb Simpson

3. Sungjae Im

4. Bryson DeChambeau

5. Rory McIlroy

6. Collin Morikawa

7. Patrick Reed

8. Brendon Todd

9. Lanto Griffin

10. Daniel Berger

No. 1 watch: Despite losing in a playoff to Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas moved atop the FedExCup standings, replacing Webb Simpson. Earlier this season, Thomas spent nine weeks at No. 1.

Top 10 moves: In winning the Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa moved inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, jumping from 21st to 6th in the FedExCup standings. Falling outside the top 10 was Marc Leishman, who dropped from 10th to 11th.

Scenarios

• Three players in the field could replace Thomas atop the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings with a win this week – Webb Simpson (2), Sungjae Im (3) and Bryson DeChambeau (4).

• A total of 26 players not currently inside the top 10 can move inside the top 10 of the standings with a win, including Dustin Johnson (23) and Jon Rahm (24).

• Tiger Woods make his first start since the resumption of play following the COVID-19 suspension. He’s currently 41st in the FedExCup standings and could move to 11th with a victory.

Notes

• Collin Morikawa entered the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 for the first time in his career after winning the Workday Charity Open. Four players 23 years old and younger (Jordan Spieth-4 times), Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm) have finished inside the final Wyndham Rewards Top 10 in the last 11 FedExCup regular seasons.

• Three players that finished inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 last season that are currently outside the top 50 in the FedExCup standings (Brooks Koepka-156; Paul Casey-105 and Matt Kuchar-55). Since 2009, only one player has been outside the top 50 of the FedExCup standings with five weeks to go and went onto finish the regular season inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 (Henrik Stenson-2013, 58th to 9th).

• Webb Simpson (2nd) and Rory McIlroy (5th) are the only players from last season’s final Wyndham Rewards Top 10 who are currently inside the top 10 with five weeks left.

• Weeks left after Memorial: 4 (5 tournaments).