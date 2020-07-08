-
WYNDHAM REWARDS
Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: Workday Charity Open
July 08, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Sungjae Im entered the Workday Charity Open ranked third in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.
THIS WEEK: Workday Charity Open
Highest-rated FedExCup players in the field
2. Justin Thomas
3. Sungjae Im
6. Patrick Reed
8. Lanto Griffin
10. Marc Leishman
No. 1 watch: Webb Simpson remains atop the standings for the third consecutive week.
Top 10 moves: In winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau moved inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, jumping from 12th to 4th in the FedExCup standings. Falling outside the top 10 was Sebastian Munoz, who dropped from 10th to 11th.
Scenarios notes
• Three players in the field could replace Simpson atop the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings with a win this week – Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im and Patrick Reed.
• A total of 21 players not currently inside the top 10 can move inside the top 10 of the standings with a win. Among the notables on that list: Xander Schauffele (14), Hideki Matsuyama (16), Cameron Champ (18), Collin Morikawa (21), Jon Rahm (24), Patrick Cantlay (34), Viktor Hovland (35) and Gary Woodland (38).
• Veterans Matt Kuchar (57), Bubba Watson (58), Billy Horschel (60) and Charles Howell III (62) are close to each other in the FedExCup standings. A win would move any of those four inside the top 20.
• Weeks left after Workday: 5 (6 tournaments).
