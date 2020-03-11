Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: THE PLAYERS Championship

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

THIS WEEK: THE PLAYERS Championship

Current Top 10 FedExCup players in the field

1. Sungjae Im

2. Justin Thomas

3. Rory McIlroy

4. Brendon Todd

5. Webb Simpson

6. Patrick Reed

7. Marc Leishman

8. Lanto Griffin

9. Sebastian Munoz

10. Hideki Matsuyama

No. 1 watch: Sungjae Im ended Justin Thomas’ streak of nine consecutive weeks atop the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings, moving to No. 1 thanks to a third-place finish Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Im, who won The Honda Classic the week before, is the second player this season under the age of 22 to be ranked No. 1 (Joaquin Niemann after 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier).

Top 10 moves: Marc Leishman finished second at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and, as a result, moved from 13th to seventh in the standings. That knocked Kevin Na from 10th to 11th.

Scenarios notes

• The next nine players in the standings below Sungjae Im can overtake him at No. 1 with a win this week. In addition, Justin Thomas could move back to No. 1 with a top-10 finish (depending on Im’s result) and Rory McIlroy, defending PLAYERS champ, could move to No. 1 with a second-place finish.

• There are 59 players outside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 who could move inside the top 10 with a win at TPC Sawgrass (all the way down to No. 78 K.H. Lee).

• Of the previous four PLAYERS champions prior to McIlroy’s win last season, only Webb Simpson (currently No. 5) is projected to be inside the top 10 after this week. The others are No. 170 Si Woo Kim (could move to 21st with a win); No. 91 Jason Day (could move to 11th with a win); and No. 94 Rickie Fowler (could also move to 11th with a win).