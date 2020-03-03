-
Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 03, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Sungjae Im moved into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 after a win at The Honda Classic. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.
THIS WEEK: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
Highest-rated FedExCup players in the field
2. Sungjae Im
3. Rory McIlroy
5. Brendon Todd
6. Patrick Reed
7. Lanto Griffin
8. Sebastian Munoz
9. Hideki Matsuyama
10. Kevin Na
No. 1 watch: Justin Thomas remains atop the standings for the ninth consecutive week.
Top 10 moves: In winning The Honda Classic, Sungjae Im moved inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, jumping from 12th to second in the FedExCup standings behind Thomas. Falling outside the top 10 was Cameron Smith, who dropped from 10th to 11th.
Scenarios notes
• Six players in the field could replace Thomas atop the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings with a win this week – Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy, Brendon Todd, Patrick Reed, Lanto Griffin and Sebastian Munoz.
• A total of 44 players not currently inside the top 10 can move inside the top 10 of the standings with a win. The lowest-ranked player on that list is Talor Gooch, who is 65th in the FedExCup standings.
• Defending champion Francesco Molinari currently is 168th in the FedExCup standings. If he successfully defends, he’s projected to move to 26th.
• Last year’s Wyndham Rewards Top 10 champion Brooks Koepka currently is 220th in the FedExCup standings. If he wins The Honda Classic, he’s projected to move to 32nd.
