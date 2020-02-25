-

Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: The Honda Classic
February 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- February 24, 2020
- Sungjae Im is the highest-rated FedExCup player in the field. (Harry How/Getty Images)
The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.
THIS WEEK: The Honda Classic
Highest-rated FedExCup players in the field
12. Sungjae Im
15. Joaquin Niemann
21. Tom Hoge
23. Tyler Duncan
29. Byeong Hun An
No. 1 watch: Justin Thomas remains atop the standings for the eighth consecutive week.
Top 10 moves: In winning the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship on Sunday, Patrick Reed moved inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, jumping from 33rd to fifth in the FedExCup standings. In addition, Kevin Na moved from 11th to ninth thanks to his tie for ninth in Mexico. Falling outside the top 10 was Sungjae Im (10th to 12th) and Marc Leishman (eighth to 13th).
Scenarios notes
• No player in the field can move to No. 1 in the standings, meaning Justin Thomas will remain atop the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 for at least one more week.
• Sungjae Im, Joaquin Niemann, Tom Hoge and Tyler Duncan could each move to No. 2 in the standings with a win.
• 27 other players in the field could move inside the top 10 with a win at PGA National (from No. 29 Byeong Hun An to No. 66 Bud Cauley).
• Defending champion Keith Mitchell currently is 105th in the FedExCup standings. If he successfully defends, he’s projected to move to 18th.
