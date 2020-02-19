Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: WGC-Mexico Championship, Puerto Rico Open

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

THIS WEEK: It’s a two-event week with the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship (winner receives 550 FedExCup points) and the Puerto Rico Open (winner receives 300 FedExCup points).

Current Top 10 in WGC-Mexico Championship

1. Justin Thomas

2. Webb Simpson

3. Brendon Todd

4. Lanto Griffin

5. Rory McIlroy

6. Sebastian Munoz

7. Hideki Matsuyama

8. Marc Leishman

9. Cameron Smith

10. Sungjae Im

No. 1 watch: Justin Thomas remains atop the standings for the seventh consecutive week.

Top 10 moves: Thanks to his tie for fifth at The Genesis Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama moved from 15th to seventh in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10. Falling outside the top 10 was Kevin Na, who went from 10th to 11th.

Scenarios notes

• All 10 players in the current Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings are in the field at this week’s World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship. Just the top seven, though, have a chance to finish the week No. 1 in the standings with a win.

• There are 33 players in the WGC-Mexico Championship field who can move inside the top 10 with a win this week. The lowest-ranked FedExCup player on that list is Chez Reavie at No. 89. Last week’s winner at Riviera, Adam Scott, moved from 108th to 16th in the FedExCup standings. If he wins again this week, he’d move to No. 2.

• Defending WGC-Mexico champion Dustin Johnson is not one of those players who could move inside the top 10. He’s currently 100th in FedExCup points and projects to 12th should he successfully defend.

• The top four ranked FedExCup players at the Puerto Rico Open at Xinjun Zhang (56), Scott Brown (57), Maverick McNealy (61) and Zac Blair (62). A win would move any of those players inside the top 20.

• Defending Puerto Rico Open champion Martin Trainer is currently 198th in points. Should he successfully defend, he projects to 53rd.

