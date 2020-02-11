Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: The Genesis Invitational

The Wyndham Reward Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

This week: The Genesis Invitational

Current Top 10 in field

1. Justin Thomas

3. Brendon Todd

4. Lanto Griffin

5. Sebastián Muñoz

6. Rory McIlroy

7. Cameron Smith

8. Sungjae Im

9. Marc Leishman

10. Kevin Na



No. 1 watch: Justin Thomas has been atop the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings since winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions on Jan. 5. He shot a final-round 75 at last year’s Genesis Invitational to finish second to J.B. Holmes, and most recently finished T3 at the Waste Management Phoenix Open two weeks ago.

Top 10 moves: Kevin Na finished T14 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to move to 10th in the Wyndham Reward Top 10 standings, up from 13th. Cameron Champ, winner of the Safeway Open last fall, dropped from 10th to 11th. Both are in the field at The Genesis Invitational.

Scenarios notes

• No. 3 Brendon Todd, already a two-time winner this season, is 266 points behind Thomas and would reclaim the top spot with a victory as long as Thomas doesn’t finish second. No. 4 Lanto Griffin, No. 5 Sebastián Muñoz and No. 6 Rory McIlroy also could mathematically move into the No. 1 spot with a victory, depending on how Thomas fares.

• Canada’s Nick Taylor, who picked up his second PGA TOUR victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to move to 13th in the FedExCup, is just 42 points outside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 and is in the field at The Genesis Invitational.

• Although he is trending with top-20 finishes in each of his last three starts, defending champion J.B. Holmes is languishing at 92nd in the FedExCup standings and would not move into the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 even with a successful title defense at Riviera.