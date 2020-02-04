-
Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 04, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Lanto Griffin is No. 5 in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 entering Pebble Beach. (Harry How/Getty Images)
The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.
This week: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Current Top 10 in field
5. Lanto Griffin
10. Cameron Champ
No. 1 watch: Justin Thomas remains atop the standings for the fifth consecutive week.
Top 10 moves: Thanks to his win Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Webb Simpson moved from 15th to 2nd in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings. That dropped Joaquin Niemann from 10th to 11th.
Scenarios notes
• Lanto Griffin is the only player in this week’s field who can overtake Justin Thomas atop the standings. Griffin is currently 420 points behind Thomas. Should he win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he would receive 500 FedExCup points and move past Thomas, who is not playing this week.
• Four players could overtake new No. 2 Webb Simpson with a win this week – Cameron Champ (10), Kevin Na (13), Tom Hoge (15) and Tyler Duncan (16).
• Of the players at Pebble Beach currently outside the top 20 in the FedExCup standings, 19 could move inside the top 10 of the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings with a victory. That includes two-time AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am champ Brandt Snedeker, who starts the week ranked 52nd in the standings.
• If defending champ Phil Mickelson successfully repeats this week, he is projected to move to 19th. Mickelson is currently 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
