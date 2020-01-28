Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: Waste Management Phoenix Open

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

This week: Waste Management Phoenix Open

Current Top 10 in field

1. Justin Thomas

3. Sebastian Munoz

4. Lanto Griffin

6. Cameron Smith

9. Sungjae Im

No. 1 watch: Justin Thomas remains atop the standings for the fourth consecutive week after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions the first week of January. He’ll be seeking his third win of the season this week at TPC Scottsdale.

Top 10 moves: Thanks to his win Sunday at the Farmers Insurance Open, Marc Leishman moved from 49th to 7th in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings. That dropped Kevin Na from ninth to 11th. Na is in the field this week at TPC Scottsdale, but Leishman is not.

Scenarios notes

• Five players have a chance to overtake Thomas atop the standings by winning this week – Sebastian Munoz, Lanto Griffin, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im and Kevin Na. In addition, Munoz or Griffin could also move into the top spot with a solo second-place finish.

• Five of last year’s Wyndham Rewards Top 10 finishers are in this week’s field – Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson and Jon Rahm. Schauffele is currently the highest-player among those five at 12th in the standings and could move to No. 2 with a victory, as could Simpson, currently 15th.

• Several players in this week’s field will be looking for their first points of the season, including South African veteran Charl Schwartzel, who is making his first PGA TOUR start since last season’s RBC Heritage. Schwartzel suffered a wrist injury that sidelined him for more than six months.