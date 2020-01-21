Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: Farmers Insurance Open

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

This week: Farmers Insurance Open

Current Top 10 in field

3. Sebastian Munoz

4. Lanto Griffin

5. Camerson Smith

6. Rory McIlroy

7. Sungjae Im

8. Joaquin Niemann

10. Cameron Champ



No. 1 watch: Justin Thomas remains atop the standings for the third consecutive week after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions the first week of January. He is not in this week’s field at Torrey Pines.

Top 10 moves: Thanks to his T-17 finish at The American Express, Kevin Na moved from 11th to ninth in the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 standings. That dropped Xander Schauffele from 10th to 11th.

Scenarios notes

• Each of the seven players inside the top 10 in the current standings and playing the Farmers Insurance Open this week (see list above) can move to No. 1 in the standings with a victory.

• Seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion Tiger Woods starts this week ranked 18th in the FedExCup standings. If he wins this week, he projects to move to No. 3. Woods is making his first start of the 2020 calendar year after winning in the fall portion of the current season at The ZOZO Championship in his last PGA TOUR start.

• There have been six Farmers Insurance Opens held since Woods last won in 2013, with five different winners. Each of those five players currently ranks 100th or worse in the FedExCup standings: Scott Stallings/2014 (126th); Jason Day/2015, 2018 (158th); Brandt Snedeker/2016 (100th); Jon Rahm/2017 (143rd); and defending champ Justin Rose/2019 (183rd). Each of those past champs could move inside the top 20 with a win but are not projected to move inside the top 10.

• At least 16 players in this week’s field still are looking for their first points of the season.