Wyndham Rewards Top 10 preview: The American Express

The Wyndham Rewards Top 10 is a season-long competition that offers a $10 million bonus for the 10 golfers who end the regular season at the Wyndham Championship inside the top 10 in FedExCup points. The player atop the standings will earn $2 million, with varying payoffs for the others through $500,000 for the 10th place finisher.

This week: The American Express

Current Top 10 in field

2. Brendon Todd

4. Sebastian Munoz

8. Cameron Champ

9. Sungjae Im

No. 1 watch: Justin Thomas remains atop the standings for the second consecutive week after winning the Sentry Tournament of Champions the first week of January.

Top 10 moves: By winning the Sony Open in Hawaii, Cameron Smith moved from 40th to fifth in the standings. That dropped Kevin Na outside the top 10 (from ninth to 11th).

Scenarios notes

• The only players who can supplant Justin Thomas atop the points list this week are Brendon Todd and Sebastian Munoz. Todd could move into first with a solo third place or better finish, while Munoz could move to No. 1 with a solo second or a win.

• 49 players not currently inside the Wyndham Rewards Top 10 could move inside the top 10 with a victory this week, based on projections. That includes every player in this week’s field who enters this week ranked 80th or better in the standings.

• Eleven pros in The American Express field are still looking for their first points of the season.