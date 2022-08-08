  • WIRETOWIRE

    WiretoWire: Joohyung 'Tom' Kim makes history with PGA TOUR win at age 20

  • Joohyung "Tom" Kim won the 2022 Wyndham Championship. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)Joohyung "Tom" Kim won the 2022 Wyndham Championship. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)