WiretoWire: Joohyung 'Tom' Kim makes history with PGA TOUR win at age 20

MIC CHECK

“I’m a single child. And I’ve found, at 65, three brothers. Thank you.” – Nick Faldo after signing off from the broadcast booth following a 16-year career, referring to Jim Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo

BY THE NUMBERS

8 – Joohyung “Tom” Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple-bogey 8 on his first hole of the tournament before going on to win and earn a Playoffs berth.

125 – Rickie Fowler finished 125th on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List , becoming the last man to get into the Playoffs.

3 - Wins on PGA TOUR Champions for Jerry Kelly this season after claiming the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday.