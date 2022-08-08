-
WiretoWire: Joohyung 'Tom' Kim makes history with PGA TOUR win at age 20
August 08, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- Joohyung "Tom" Kim won the 2022 Wyndham Championship. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
JOOHYUNG ‘TOM’ KIM WINS WYNDHAM, EARNS FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS BERTH
Joohyung “Tom” Kim had one scenario to earn a FedExCup Playoffs berth: win the Wyndham Championship. The 20-year-old South Korean did just that, closing in 9-under 61 at Sedgefield CC – including an 8-under 27 on the front nine Sunday – to race past the field and earn his first PGA TOUR title, becoming a TOUR member in the process. Kim, whose English name is a byproduct of his childhood love for the venerable “Thomas the Tank Engine” television series, becomes the second youngest TOUR winner since 1932 – overcoming a quadruple bogey on his first hole Thursday to finish 20 under, five clear of Sungjae Im and John Huh. He declared in recent weeks that his lifelong dream was to be a PGA TOUR member, and he secured a 2022-23 TOUR card with a top-10 at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic. He expedited that achievement in North Carolina. By accepting TOUR membership, he moves to No. 34 on the FedExCup, 500 points accrued for his victory (917 total). And his schedule now includes the postseason.
FEDEXCUP PLAYOFFS BEGIN AT TPC SOUTHWIND
The FedExCup Playoffs begin at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, a city that’s held a PGA TOUR event every year since 1958. Here’s a look at the 125 players who qualified for the start of the FedExCup Playoffs. Tony Finau looks to defend his title from last season’s FedExCup Playoffs opener, which moves to TPC Southwind, coming off the back of two consecutive TOUR titles. Cameron Smith returns to action after winning The Open Championship at St. Andrews. The Claret Jug winner lost in a playoff to Finau a year ago at the event played at Liberty National Golf Club. Scottie Scheffler, thanks to his four victories earlier in the year, heads into the FedExCup Playoffs first in the FedExCup standings. Last season’s FedExCup Champion Patrick Cantlay travels to Memphis ranked fifth in the standings. TOUR rookie Cameron Young sits ninth in the FedExCup and is looking for his first TOUR victory. Sam Burns (No. 3) and Hideki Matsuyama (No. 7), who lost in a playoff at last year’s WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational played at TPC Southwind, are back looking for some more magic in Memphis. Justin Thomas, who is eighth in the FedExCup standings, is another recent TPC Southwind winner (2020). The list of all 125 players eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs’ first event can be found here. TPC Southwind, a Ron Prichard design, was established in 1988, with Hubert Green and Fuzzy Zoeller as player consultants. This is the first time TPC Southwind has hosted a FedExCup Playoffs event. The course boasts Bermuda greens, plenty of streams, ponds and lakes, plus undulating zoysia fairways. The winner in Memphis will receive 2,000 FedExCup points.
VIDEO OF THE WEEK
MIC CHECK
“I’m a single child. And I’ve found, at 65, three brothers. Thank you.” – Nick Faldo after signing off from the broadcast booth following a 16-year career, referring to Jim Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch and Frank Nobilo
BY THE NUMBERS
8 – Joohyung “Tom” Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple-bogey 8 on his first hole of the tournament before going on to win and earn a Playoffs berth.
125 – Rickie Fowler finished 125th on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, becoming the last man to get into the Playoffs.
3 - Wins on PGA TOUR Champions for Jerry Kelly this season after claiming the Shaw Charity Classic on Sunday.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10
This Week Name Points 1 Scottie Scheffler 3,555 2 Cameron Smith 2,335 3 Sam Burns 2,275 4 Xander Schauffele 2,153 5 Patrick Cantlay 2,108 6 Rory McIlroy 2,103 7 Tony Finau 1,912 8 Justin Thomas 1,783 9 Cameron Young 1,773 10 Sungjae Im
1,732
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.
