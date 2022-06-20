WiretoWire: Matt Fitzpatrick finally has major monkey off his back

FITZPATRICK EARNS MAIDEN U.S. WIN IN MAJOR WAY



Matt Fitzpatrick said he felt like he had a monkey on his back. The 27-year-old from England had never won on the PGA TOUR, though he had seven wins on the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) and has played in the Ryder Cup. Something felt different coming into this week, however. The U.S. Open was at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and that’s where he won the U.S. Amateur in 2013. So with his comfort level and confidence at all-time highs, Fitzpatrick pulled out a dramatic major victory with a one-shot win over Will Zalatoris and FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler. “No words,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s what you grow up dreaming of. It’s something I’ve worked so hard for and for such a long time. There was a big monkey on my back trying to win over here and all they ever talked about was that. And now to do it as a major for my first win, there’s nothing better.” His signature shot came on the 72nd hole. He hit 3-wood off the tee, but pulled it left into a fairway bunker. From 156 yards, he blistered an iron onto the green and two-putted from 18 feet for par. “It’s one of the best shots I’ve ever hit,” Fitzpatrick said. “There’s no doubt about it.” When Zalatoris’ birdie try barely missed from 15 feet, Fitzpatrick was a major champion. Fitzpatrick earned $3.15 million and 600 FedExCup points to move up to No. 10 in the FedExCup standings .

TRAVELING TO TPC RIVER HIGHLANDS

Five of the top seven in the FedExCup standings are scheduled to tee it up at the Travelers Championship , led by No.1 Scottie Scheffler. Sam Burns, ranked second in the FedExCup, is also set to compete. Others making their way to Connecticut include 2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, last season’s FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay and RBC Canadian Open winner Rory McIlroy , who is playing his fourth week in a row on TOUR. Jordan Spieth, who won the 2017 Travelers in incredible fashion , will also make the short trip from The Country Club. Harris English returns to defend his title, which he won in an eight-hole playoff over Kramer Hickok, after recovering from hip surgery. TPC River Highlands is one of the TOUR’s shortest courses and tends to yield low scores, but it still presents a tricky challenge to the game’s best. This marks the 70th anniversary of the Travelers Championship. The key stretch comes as competitors traverse Nos. 15-17, where a four-acre lake comes into play. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points .