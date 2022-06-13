WiretoWire: Rory McIlroy shoots 62 to win RBC Canadian Open

RORY MCILROY CARDS FINAL-ROUND 62, WINS RBC CANADIAN OPEN

​​ Rory McIlroy waited three years to attempt his RBC Canadian Open title defense. Amidst a boisterous crowd Sunday afternoon in Toronto, he delivered. McIlroy carded a final-round, 8-under 62 at St. George’s G&CC, punctuated by back-to-back closing birdies, to finish at 19-under total, two strokes clear of Tony Finau at one of Canada’s most historic layouts. Sunday’s final threesome featured McIlroy, Finau (64) and Justin Thomas (64), and the trio combined for 24 birdies, the crowd buzz continuing to grow as the afternoon progressed. Fireworks were abundant throughout the final round; earlier in the day, Justin Rose was 11-under through 15 holes before “settling” for a 10-under 60. Thomas captured a share of the lead with two holes to play, but McIlroy hit approach shots inside 5 feet on Nos. 17 and 18 for deciding birdies. McIlroy, 33, captured his second PGA TOUR title of the season (THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT) and 21st TOUR victory overall. He ascends to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings , 500 points accrued, as he heads to Boston for next week’s U.S. Open in chase of his fifth major championship title. “Sort of rededicated myself to the game a little bit,” said McIlroy of his recent uptick in form. “Sort of realized what made me happy, and this makes me happy.” As he acknowledged chants of “Rory! Rory!” on No. 18 green Sunday, that happiness was crystal clear.

A VISIT TO THE COUNTRY CLUB

The U.S. Open heads from the West Coast to the East Coast for 2022 and will be contested at The Country Club at Brookline , a return to the Boston-area course for the U.S. Open for the first time since 1988. The field includes Jon Rahm, who returns to defend his U.S. Open title from a year ago. FedExCup leader Scottie Scheffler looks to become just the sixth player in history to win both the Masters and U.S. Open in the same season after winning the Green Jacket early this year. Justin Thomas looks to win back-to-back majors after capturing the PGA Championship in May. Rory McIlroy hopes to capture his first major championship since 2014. There was plenty of intrigue, drama and suspense on the “Longest Day in Golf” last Monday, with qualifiers happening across North America. Here’s a deeper look at who got through. Tiger Woods will not tee it up as he continues to rehab his body. The Country Club (Brookline) is one of the five charter clubs founding the United States Golf Association, and the storied venue will host its fourth U.S. Open. Here are five things to know about the course . Gil Hanse led a restoration effort at The Country Club in 2020, which introduced a new sequencing of holes. Hanse’s work returns The Country Club to the look and feel of the course of 1913 when it hosted its first U.S. Open. The winner will receive 600 FedExCup points.

