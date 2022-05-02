WiretoWire: Rahm's seventh TOUR title in Mexico

JON RAHM EARNS FIRST TOUR WIN OF SEASON AT MEXICO OPEN AT VIDANTA



​​Jon Rahm had yet to win on the 2021-22 PGA TOUR, but he wasn’t discouraged. The world No. 2 arrived at this week’s Mexico Open at Vidanta with full confidence that his game merited a return to the winner’s circle, and the 27-year-old Spaniard delivered with a 17-under performance at Vidanta Vallarta, one stroke clear of a trio of players – Tony Finau, Brandon Wu and Kurt Kitayama. Rahm displayed competitive fire inside the ropes throughout the week amidst an idyllic setting in western Mexico, but with his wife Kelley and 1-year-old son Kepa in attendance, he quickly flipped the switch outside the ropes. It made for a winning formula, as Rahm never trailed after any round and closed with four consecutive pars Sunday to secure his seventh TOUR title. The victory moves Rahm to No. 6 on the season-long FedExCup standings, 500 Points accrued, and he secures a trip to the Sentry Tournament of Champions next January – which was on his mind immediately after walking off the 18th green Sunday, a fitting spot for a pre-tournament family vacation. “I’m a very different person on and off the golf course, especially when I’m competing on a Sunday,” Rahm said. “That’s the stressful part of the job.” When the final putt dropped, though, the global star had returned to the winner’s circle.

TOUR TAKES ON TPC POTOMAC

With the Presidents Cup taking place at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow Club in September, this year’s Wells Fargo Championship has moved to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm . Two-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy headlines the field as he looks to defend his title from last season. Abraham Ancer returns to both an event (runner-up last year) and golf course (shares the course record) he’s shown nice form at. Francesco Molinari, who won the last TOUR event contested at TPC Potomac , is set to tee it up. Gregory Odom Jr., a senior standout at Howard University, will be making his PGA TOUR debut on a sponsor exemption. Howard, an HBCU, didn’t have a golf program two years ago. This year, led by Odom Jr., it captured its first MEAC Championship. McIlroy comes into the Wells Fargo Championship with plenty of good vibes after a final-round 64 at Augusta National, which tied for the lowest Sunday score in Masters history. Recent Wells Fargo Championship winners including Max Homa (2019), Jason Day (2018), Brian Harman (2017), James Hahn (2016) and Rickie Fowler (2012) are teeing it up. TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm is a par-70 and plays at 7,160 yards. TPC Potomac last hosted the PGA TOUR in 2018 and is a 21-time TOUR host. The winner will receive 500 FedExCup points.