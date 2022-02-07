WiretoWire: Tom Hoge earns first PGA TOUR victory, claims AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

In his 203rd PGA TOUR start, North Dakota native Tom Hoge approached the picturesque par-3 17th hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links with a one-stroke lead over Jordan Spieth in Sunday’s final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Conventional wisdom may have favored Spieth, a 12-time PGA TOUR winner, but this day was for the 32-year-old TCU alum who first earned his TOUR card via the 2014 Korn Ferry Tour and has steadily cemented himself as a consistent, week-in and week-out presence on TOUR leaderboards. Hoge striped a mid-iron to 22 feet, and the birdie putt was dead center. With a two-putt par at the last, Hoge finished 19-under, ultimately good for a two-stroke win over Spieth . The victory at one of golf’s iconic venues moves Hoge to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings – 500 points accrued – and he secures full TOUR status through 2023-24, as well as his first Masters invite and a multitude of other perks. When he secured his first TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2014 Chiquita Classic, Hoge remarked that he did it for past North Dakota golfers who couldn’t quite make the big time. Sunday’s victory on the Monterey Peninsula is a victory for not only Hoge, but for his home state.

The festival-like atmosphere. The unmatched fan/player interaction. And gallery cheers and boos rarely heard anywhere else in golf. Welcome to the WM Phoenix Open . TPC Scottsdale is once again the site for one of the most raucous weeks in golf. Brooks Koepka returns to defend his title from 2021, and he’ll be going up against the likes of world No. 1 Jon Rahm, defending FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, current FedExCup leader Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. The deep field will tackle a TPC Scottsdale course known to provide final-round drama, and of course one of the most famous holes in golf, the par-3 16th. The winner will pocket 500 FedExCup points and one of the most coveted trophies on the PGA TOUR.