Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, The American Express

Highlights
January 22, 2023
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Jon Rahm's up-and-down birdie on 70th hole at The American Express
Jon Rahm emerged victorious at The American Express after an epic duel with Davis Thompson to secure his second win in his last two starts.
Check out his equipment setup below.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees @11.3)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green ATX 75 2.8 TX
3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (High Launch, 16 degrees @15.1)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green ATX 85 2.6 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex UT (2), Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105 X (2), Project X 125 6.5 (4-PW)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10, 56-12 @55.25, 60-10)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
Grips: Golf Pride MCC midsize
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X