Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, The American Express

Jon Rahm emerged victorious at The American Express after an epic duel with Davis Thompson to secure his second win in his last two starts.

Check out his equipment setup below.

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (10.5 degrees @11.3)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green ATX 75 2.8 TX

3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond T (High Launch, 16 degrees @15.1)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green ATX 85 2.6 TX

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (2), Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 105 X (2), Project X 125 6.5 (4-PW)

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10, 56-12 @55.25, 60-10)
Shafts: Project X 125 6.5

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Grips: Golf Pride MCC midsize

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

