-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, Cadence Bank Houston Open
-
-
November 13, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Tony Finau buries 19-foot birdie at Cadence Bank
Tony Finau earned his fifth PGA TOUR title with a four shot win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Check out his equipment setup below and read more about his heart-warming, and hilarious, ball markings here.
RELATED: Final leaderboard from Houston
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @7.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 70 TX
3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond T (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 80 TX
Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint
Shafts: Tour AD DI 105 Hybrid X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 TX
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-S12, 56-S12), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro WV 125S Tour Only (50-56), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 125 Wedge S (60)
Putter: Ping PLD Prototype
Grip: Garsen Golf Ultimate
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
Grips: Lamkin UTx Mid