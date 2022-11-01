ROUND 1

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Finau finishes in style

LAST YEAR

Norlander drains eagle putt

LAST YEAR

Todd drops a bomb

LAST YEAR

Learn more!

Finau continues hot streak

LAST YEAR

Rose rolls in tricky putt

LAST YEAR

Finau lips out from the fairway

LAST YEAR

Huh holes eagle chip

LAST YEAR

English curls in chip

LAST YEAR

Finau perfectly chops it out of the rough to save par

LAST YEAR

Scheffler sticks approach

LAST YEAR

Piercy pours it in the cup

LAST YEAR

Hovland dials in approach

LAST YEAR

Power nearly makes a hole-in-one

LAST YEAR

MORE FROM PGA TOUR