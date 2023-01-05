Round 3
SENTRY TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS
January 07, 2023
Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii
Finau finds the cup
ROUND 3
Kim rides momentum to eagle
ROUND 3
Kim nearly makes an ace
ROUND 3
Thomas with the perfect touch
ROUND 3
Scheffler drains eagle putt from downtown
ROUND 3
Homa drops a bomb
ROUND 3
Homa nearly aces the 8th
ROUND 3
Burns reads the greens
ROUND 3
JT pitches perfectly
ROUND 3
Cantlay gets up and down efficiently
ROUND 3
Reavie rolls into the weekend
ROUND 3
Stallings drains the casual 50 footer
ROUND 2
Spieth shows ball striking skill
ROUND 2
Tom Kim holes out with the backwards one hop
ROUND 1
