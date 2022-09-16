Round 3
Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2022
SILVERADO RESORT AND SPA NORTH, NAPA, CALIFORNIA
Grillo drops a bomb
Round 3
Schenk sticks long iron shot
Round 3
Percy rolls in tricky birdie putt
Round 3
Endycott uses backstop to set up birdie
Round 3
Fowler finishes round in style
Round 2
An makes a move
Round 2
Fowler curls in birdie putt
Round 2
Kuchar lofts it for a walk-off birdie
Round 2
Lingmerth loops in chip out of the rough
Round 2
Matsuyama drains long putt
Round 2
Homa stays hot on Friday
Round 2
Homa unstoppable
Round 2
Homa sinks early 40-foot birdie
Round 2
