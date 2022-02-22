Round 1
The Honda Classic
February 24, 2022
PGA NATIONAL, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA
Oosthuizen stays hot with putter
Round 1
Woodland finds the cup from off the green
Round 1
Thompson unbelievable eagle hole out
Round 1
Kirk sticks it right near the pin
Round 1
Oosthuizen drops putt from long range
Round 1
Im drains long birdie putt
Round 1
Kirk rolls in long birdie
Round 1
Berger sticks it close
Round 1
Stuard drops in eagle from fairway
Round 1
