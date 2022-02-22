Round 1

The Honda Classic

PGA NATIONAL, PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA

Oosthuizen stays hot with putter

Round 1

Woodland finds the cup from off the green

Round 1

Thompson unbelievable eagle hole out

Round 1

Don't miss a moment of your favorite players with PGA TOUR LIVE!
Learn More

Kirk sticks it right near the pin

Round 1

Oosthuizen drops putt from long range

Round 1

Im drains long birdie putt

Round 1

Kirk rolls in long birdie

Round 1

Berger sticks it close

Round 1

Stuard drops in eagle from fairway

Round 1

MORE FROM PGA TOUR