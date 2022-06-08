Round 4
RBC Canadian Open
June 12, 2022
St. George's G&CC, Ontario, Canada
Rory McIlroy wins the 2022 RBC Canadian Open
Round 4
McIlroy sets up for birdie to retake lead
Round 4
Rory drains impossible birdie putt
Round 4
Rose throws dart to set up potential 59
Round 4
Rory cannot be stopped
Round 4
Rory sits on the lip for near eagle
Round 4
JT Unmatched with his irons
Round 4
Rose rising up the leaderboard
Round 4
McIlroy sets up for another birdie
Round 4
Rory chips in from the thick cut
Round 4
JT Lasers a near ace off the tee
Round 4
Cook from 60+ feet
Round 4
Rory firing on all cylinders
Round 4
Thomas dials in with the irons
Round 4
McIlroy starts day with birdie
Round 4
Rose holes-out from the fairway
Round 4
